Horrorsprung aus 25 Metern Höhe: Frau macht Bauchklatscher

Rettungshubschrauber im Einsatz

Ein Video in den sozialen Medien zeigt einen Sprung in Colorado Springs von einer Klippe, der völlig schief geht. Ein ungewollter Bauchklatscher endete im Krankenhaus.

Colorado Springs - Schrecklicher Badeunfall im US-Bundesstaat Colorado. Am amerikanischen Unabhängigkeitstag am 4. Juli feierten ein paar Jugendliche in Colorado Springs den Independence Day am beliebten Paradise Cove Cliff: Ein Ort, an dem im Sommer täglich Menschen von den steilen Klippen springen.

Auch Rachel Dukich aus Denver war an diesem Tag mit ihrem Kumpel Jon Whitell an dem berühmten „Sprungloch“. Dort kann man von den steinigen Felsen direkt in ein sehr tiefes Wasserloch springen. Rachel sah den mutigen Springern vom Fuße der Klippe zu, filmte einige Sprünge mit ihrem Handy.

So auch den fatalen Fehlversuch einer jungen Frau. Die nahm Anlauf, sprang aus 25 Metern Höhe von der Klippe. Doch schon kurz nach dem Absprung kam die Frau in Schieflage, flog unkontrolliert und schreiend in die Tiefe. Mit einem lauten Aufprall knallte die Frau mit einem Bauchklatscher gegen die Wasseroberfläche.

Sofort eilten mehrere Jugendliche zu der Springerin. Sie blutete aus der Nase und war orientierungslos, beschreibt Rachel die Szenen vor Ort. Ein Rettungshubschrauber landete und brachte die Verletzte ins Krankenhaus. Wie Rachel über ihren Instagram-Account später mitteilte, geht es der Springerin den Umständen entsprechend. Die Ärzte sagten, sie werde wieder völlig gesund.

mk

Rubriklistenbild: © Screenshot Facebook