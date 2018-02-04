180 Tage nach diesem Foto ist dieser Familienvater kaum wiederzuerkennen

Mega-Transformation

+ © Instagram/jeremiahpetersonmontana Für seine Familie legte dieser Mann innerhalb eines halben Jahres eine echte Verwandlung hin. © Instagram/jeremiahpetersonmontana

Als einem seiner drei Kinder eine Fahrradreifenpanne passiert, ändert Jeremiah Peterson aus Montana sein Leben. 180 Tage später ist er ein völlig anderer Mensch.

Juni 2017: Die drei Kinder von Jeremiah Peterson aus Montana fahren mit dem Fahrrad zur Schule. Dann platzt einer der Reifen. Die Mutter der Kinder und Frau von Peterson ruft ihren Ehemann, damit dieser sich um das kaputte Fahrrad kümmern kann. Da es ein warmer Sommertag ist, zieht Jeremiah Peterson kein Shirt über und erscheint oberkörperfrei am Ort des Geschehens. Für ihn ein einschneidendes Erlebnis, wie er auf Instagram berichtet. Denn er spürt die Blicke der Schüler und Eltern in der Nähe. Er bemerkt, dass sich seine Kinder für den dicken Speckbauch ihres Vaters schämen. So darf es nicht weitergehen, beschließt Peterson und begibt sich auf eine unglaubliche Reise.

Mithilfe eines Fitness- und Diät-Programms will er Kilos verlieren. Und zwar viele Kilos. Sein Startgewicht von 130 Kilogramm bekämpft er mit Wanderungen, Krafttraining und gesunder Ernährung. Auf Instagram dokumentiert er seine Verwandlung gewissenhaft. Und, was soll man sagen? Nicht viel mehr als ein halbes Jahr später ist der Dreifach-Papa kaum wieder zu erkennen. Stolz präsentiert er sich mittlerweile fast täglich oberkörperfrei bei Instagram. Man kann es ihm nicht verübeln: Sein Sixpack ist nicht von schlechten Eltern.

Apropos Eltern: Ob seine Kinder sich ein Beispiel an ihrem Papa nehmen und später auch mal zu Protein-Shakes und Low-Carb-Food greifen werden, ist fraglich. Zumindest eine seiner Töchter bleibt offenbar vorerst beim klassischen Nutella - standesgemäß amerikanisch in der Supersize-Ausführung.

