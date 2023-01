Tropensturm „Cheneso“ wütet auf Madagaskar: Mindestens 16 Tote

Latest report regarding Tropical Cyclone #CHENESO from @BngrcMada:

- 46,994 people affected in 13 regions

- 20.603 displaced in 75 accomodation sites

- More than 12,000 houses damaged

- 20 people missing

- 8 deaths

🟡 alert for 5 districts in Menabe and Atsimo Andrefana regions. pic.twitter.com/LJG4YYYuom