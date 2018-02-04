Hilferuf mit Foto: „Sex and the City“-Star sucht ihren Bruder - Polizei eingeschaltet

Schauspielerin hofft auf Mithilfe

„Sex and the City“-Star Kim Cattrall (61) hat auf Instagram um Mithilfe bei der Suche nach ihrem vermissten Bruder gebeten.

Los Angeles - Der 55 Jahre alte Chris Cattrall sei seit dem 30. Januar aus seinem Haus in der kanadischen Provinz Alberta verschwunden, schrieb die Schauspielerin zu einem Foto ihres Bruders.

Die Haustür sei nicht abgeschlossen gewesen, Schlüssel Handy und Brieftasche hätten auf dem Tisch gelegen. Das sei völlig untypisch, zudem würde ihr Bruder niemals seine sieben Hunde zurücklassen, so Cattrall. Auch die kanadische Polizei hat eine Suchaktion gestartet und bittet auf Twitter um Mithilfe und Hinweise.

In der populären Fernsehserie „Sex and the City“ spielte Cattrall die verführerische und erfolgreiche Business-Frau Samantha Jones. Die Rolle machte die kanadisch-britische Schauspielerin zum preisgekrönten Star.

