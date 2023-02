E-Auto hängt an Ladestation fest – Techniker will Kabel durchsägen

hey @ElectrifyAm i just plugged in my @Rivian r1t and 1 minute later i hear a loud boom and now i have a bunch of error codes and i can’t even unplug my car…. took you guys 7 hours to get a guy out and that even wasn’t help. what’s the deal???? now my car is fried too… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6I7RsmZG0S